Assetmark Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

