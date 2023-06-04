Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after buying an additional 519,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 287,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,409.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $34.99 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

