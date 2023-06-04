Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 541.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after buying an additional 344,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPHY opened at $44.32 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.