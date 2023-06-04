Assetmark Inc. Invests $52,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $771,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

