Assetmark Inc. Invests $53,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.26 and its 200 day moving average is $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

