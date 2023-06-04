Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903,857 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

