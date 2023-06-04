Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.09.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.