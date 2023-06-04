Assetmark Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia Stock Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

SAIA stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

