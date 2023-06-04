Assetmark Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

HXL opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

