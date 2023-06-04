Assetmark Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

EnerSys Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

