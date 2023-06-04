Assetmark Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.