Assetmark Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

