Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $57.70 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

