Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $586,942,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,884,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

TLH stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

