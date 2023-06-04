Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $823,420 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.06.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

