Assetmark Inc. Sells 371 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneMain by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,751 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,692,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

