Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,427 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

