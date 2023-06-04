Assetmark Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $85.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

