ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ATRenew by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $607,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Stock Down 2.6 %

RERE opened at $2.95 on Friday. ATRenew Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

About ATRenew

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.