Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Shares of AVY opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.33 and its 200-day moving average is $179.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

