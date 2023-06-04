Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

