Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $49.96 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.