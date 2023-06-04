BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,900 ($35.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

