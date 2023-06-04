Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $372.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.38. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

