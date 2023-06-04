Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

