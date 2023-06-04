Blair William & Co. IL Sells 167,570 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167,570 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

