Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after buying an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.42 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.