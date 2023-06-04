Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Up 8.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 450,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 235,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.