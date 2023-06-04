California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 828.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 83,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.89 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

