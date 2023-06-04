Carson Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.09. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

