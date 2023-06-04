CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,720 shares of company stock worth $3,006,731 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

