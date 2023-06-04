Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

