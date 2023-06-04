Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.