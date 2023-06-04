China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYD stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

