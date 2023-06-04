CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 2.4% Higher

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.88. 8,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Featured Stories

