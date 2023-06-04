Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 838.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

