Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citizens by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIA. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insider Transactions at Citizens

Citizens Stock Down 4.1 %

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 14,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at $223,459.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 14,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,782 shares in the company, valued at $223,459.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle Cormier 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA opened at $2.11 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

Citizens Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Articles

