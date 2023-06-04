Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 2,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $572,850.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

