Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,838 shares of company stock worth $24,131,256. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

NET opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

