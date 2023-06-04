Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.16. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 605,310 shares of company stock worth $8,492,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.