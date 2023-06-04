Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

