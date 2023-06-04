Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,684 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.00 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.90). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

