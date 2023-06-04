Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Sanmina announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

