Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,528 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $200,340 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $17.78 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

