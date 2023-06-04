Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,340 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Suzano stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

