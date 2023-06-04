Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $257,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CEVA

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.