Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $257,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEVA Stock Performance
CEVA stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEVA (CEVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.