Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $295,000 Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.58. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $53.72.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

