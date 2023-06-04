Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $286,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Plexus by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Plexus by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 3.8 %

PLXS stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

