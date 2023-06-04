Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $295,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

