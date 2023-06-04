Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $295,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,374 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

